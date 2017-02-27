Key lawmaker questions Senate Russia probe after Trump contacts

The Senate Intelligence Committee’s top Democrat warned the panel’s chairman over reports that the Republican worked with the White House to try to suppress negative stories about Russian interference in last year’s elections, calling it a threat to the integrity of the top congressional probe into the issue.

Sen. Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, said he expressed his concerns to Committee Chairman Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, and CIA Director Mike Pompeo, warning that he could pull the plug on what has been the one major congressional probe with bipartisan support.

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said, “I am deeply troubled by these reports and intend to speak with Chairman Burr to better understand what happened. This Committee must have credibility not only with our colleagues, but also with the American people — to whom we owe nothing less than a thorough, fair, and nonpartisan investigation — and I will have serious concerns if it seems that we are no longer able to proceed in this manner.”

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, also a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said, “The Senate Intelligence Committee has the expertise, the cleared staff, and the bipartisan determination to follow the evidence wherever it leads in this investigation into malicious Russian activities. For the public to have confidence in our findings, it is important that the Committee work in a completely bipartisan fashion and that we avoid any actions that might be perceived as compromising the integrity of our work. It is also important that the Committee ultimately issue a public report on our findings.”

The Washington Post reported Friday that Burr told them he had talked to reporters about reports of contacts between Russians and Trump associates. “I felt I had something to share that didn’t breach my responsibilities to the committee in an ongoing investigation,” Burr told The Post.

Warner said he will consult with the other Democrats on the panel to determine what to do next “so we can ensure that the American people get the thorough, impartial investigation that they deserve, free from White House interference.”

Warner last week said he had confidence in Burr, but that now appears to have been shaken.

“I have said from the very beginning of this matter that if SSCI cannot properly conduct an independent investigation, I will support empowering whoever can do it right,” he said.

Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, a senior Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, also warned about the reports.

“If Chairman Burr is discussing classified matters with the press and prejudging the committee’s investigation, all at the behest of the White House, it’s hard to imagine how he could convince me or the public of his impartiality,” Wyden said in an email statement. “If that is the case, I intend to co-sponsor legislation creating an independent commission to investigate Russia’s interference in our democracy.”

Republican leaders have resisted calls from top Democrats for an independent commission or a select committee to investigate the issue.