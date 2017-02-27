Windham man allegedly tried to grab a gun from arresting deputy’s holster

WINDHAM, Maine — A New Gloucester man is in jail after he allegedly tried to take a handgun from a deputy who was attempting to arrest him, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Valliere, 40, faces charges of refusing to submit to an arrest, assault on a police officer, and disorderly conduct.

Windham police were called to Little Caesar’s on Roosevelt Trail around 2:15 a.m. Monday after the callers spotted someone trying to break into the building, Capt. Scott Stewart of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies from Cumberland County also went to assist, and found Valliere in the area.

“As deputies spoke to him, [Valliere] became confrontational and assaultive towards them,” Stewart said. “Valliere was told he was under arrest and he then grabbed onto a Deputy’s holstered handgun.”

Valliere allegedly tried to pull the gun from the holster as he struggled with the deputy. Another deputy used a Taser, but Valliere continued to fight. The deputies eventually restrained Valliere and brought him to Cumberland County Jail.

Valliere is being held on $3,000 bail. He’s expected to be arraigned in court April 12.

