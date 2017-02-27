Report of man with gun prompts school lockdowns in Gorham

GORHAM, Maine — A report of a man walking around with a rifle prompted two Gorham schools to go into lockdown Monday.

Gorham police blocked off South Street after getting a report of a man walking around with a rifle, but the road has since been reopened.

Police said a witness reported seeing the man go into an apartment building on the west side of South Street. Police searched the building and did not find the alleged gunman.

The Gorham superintendent says Village Elementary School and Gorham High School were placed in a “soft lockdown” for over an hour. The lockdown has since been lifted.

“We got a report that a man in a ghillie suit, basically a camouflage outfit, with a rifle in the area here right off South Street,” said Gorham Police Chief Dan Jones.

Chief Jones is questioning why only one witness saw the man with the gun.

