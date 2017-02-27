Portland police investigate suspected West End homicide

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are investigating the apparent homicide of a 35-year-old man found dead in a car on Chadwick Street in the city’s West End.

The man’s body was discovered at about 2:15 p.m. Monday, Assistant Chief Vern Malloch of the Portland Police Department said in a news release.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of his family, Malloch said.

EMS crews took the man out of the vehicle to access his well-being, and he died at the scene, according to CBS television affiliate WGME.

During a media briefing Monday afternoon, Portland police Chief Michael Sauschuck declined to say how police believed the man died, but he confirmed “the individual did pass away at the scene here and we are treating this situation as a homicide.”

Malloch said that the Maine medical examiner’s office is investigating along with the Portland Police Department. The Maine attorney general’s office has been consulted.

No arrests had been made as of early Monday evening, and no one else was injured, Malloch said.

Police are asking that anyone with information to call 874-8575.