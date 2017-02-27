Man who set fatal fire in Biddeford sentenced to 50 years

ALFRED, Maine — The man who set a fire in Biddeford that killed two men was sentenced to 50 years in prison Monday morning.

Dylan Collins, who pleaded guilty for two counts of felony murder, will spend 25 years for each count consecutively, which means 50 years behind bars. He was also convicted of arson.

Family and friends of both 23-year-old Michael Moore and 20-year-old James Ford shared fond memories they had with the men while they asked the judge for a harsh punishment.

The judge accepted the proposed sentence between the defense team and the state.

In September of 2014, Collins admitted to starting a fire in the stairwell of where his ex-girlfriend lived. His plan was to harm her.

The ex-girlfriend made it out safe, but Moore and Ford died from the fire.

Collins had written in his diary that the deaths of Moore and Ford were “collateral damage, unfortunate casualties.”

Family and friends say that comment has haunted them every day since their deaths.

Once family and friends were through speaking, the judge addressed the court, claiming no amount of time behind bars could bring back the two men.

Collins’ attorney read aloud an apology letter.

“I think it’s a reasonable sentence and a fair sentence that takes into account the real tragedy that occurred in this case and also takes into account Mr. Collins very real remorse as well as the mental health issues he was dealing with at the time,” Will Ashe, Collins’ defense attorney, said.

“I’m happy. He actually accepts that he did it. Before he called them ‘casualties,’ today he said he felt remorse for two people that were good people and it makes me happy he accepts what he did,” Justine Dipietro, Ford’s sister, said.

Collins’ lawyer told CBS 13 he had written a four-page letter to read to both families. Not all of it was read out loud.

He also says pending good behavior, Collins will most likely be released after serving 30 years.