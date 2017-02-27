Camp CaPella’s Polar Dip fundraiser hauls in $14,000

DEDHAM, Maine — After a month of erratic winter weather, Mother Nature smiled kindly on 54 people who jumped into the icy waters of Phillips Lake on Sunday to raise funds for Camp CaPella.

This year’s Polar Dip is expected to raise more than $14,000 by the time all the pledge money is counted, said Laurie Turner, the first camp executive director to take the plunge. This year’s fundraising goal was $10,000.

“It was cold but it was great,” she said. “The air temperature wasn’t bad [in the mid-30 degree range]. That made it easier but the winds were a little bit strong.”

This year’s top fundraiser was Camp CaPella board of directors member Mike Noyes, who brought in $2,000, according to Turner.

Sarah Taylor of the Elizabeth Levinson Center in Bangor challenged co-workers and friends to contribute to the cause, Turner said. Taylor said that if they pledged $50, she would let them choose a costume — which appropriately turned out to be “The Little Mermaid.” Turner said that Taylor’s personal goal was surpassed by $350.

The annual Polar Dip is one of Camp CaPella’s three key fundraisers but the only one in which 100 percent of the proceeds go to the camp program.

The average cost for attending camp is $1,500 but families are asked to contribute $300 if they can afford to. Camperships are available for those who cannot so nobody is turned away, Turner said.

After taking the plunge, Polar Dippers got to warm up in a hot tub provided by Sand Dollar Spa & Pool, one of the event’s business and community sponsors.

Turner said organizers were pleased with the turnout.

“The camp was full. So many families came from so many different areas — neighbors, campers and their families and other individuals that are just passionate about Camp CaPella,” she said after the event.

Over the course of the summer, about 170 campers ages 5 and up spend one or more weeks at Camp CaPella, Turner said.

In the future, however, more will be able to attend.

As part of its next phase of development, Camp CaPella plans to build two new overnight cabins, a site that can accommodate up to five tents, a new parking area and a network of community trails on 25 acres of hillside overlooking Phillips Lake.

Turner said that for the first time in its history, Camp CaPella has three full-time employees. She became executive director in October of last year and is joined by Heidi Riggs, camp director, and Harvey Chesley, who is facility director.

For more information about Camp CaPella, visit its website at campcapella.org.