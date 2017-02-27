Ex-high school teacher sentenced to probation for sexual relationship with student

BELFAST, Maine — A former high school teacher will spend a year on probation but no time in prison after having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Aaron Clark, 37, was sentenced Monday to 364 days in jail, all of it suspended, by Superior Court Justice Robert Murray in Waldo County Superior Court. Clark taught math at Mount View High School in Thorndike prior to his arrest in June.

Clark pled guilty earlier this month to unlawful sexual touching, a Class D misdemeanor. The sentence was outlined in a plea deal brokered by the prosecution and defense. Clark had no prior convictions, according to the court.

Clark resigned his teaching post after his arrest, which followed a complaint to police made by the victim’s parents.

Under the terms of his probation, Clark must not have any contact with the victim, undergo a mental health evaluation, and have counseling focused on appropriate “sexual conduct.”

