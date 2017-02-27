Fatal snowmobile crash in Eustis is Maine’s 7th this year

EUSTIS, Maine — A Massachusetts man died Sunday after he failed to negotiate a sharp turn and struck a tree.

Dennis Picard, 60, of South Chatham was killed just before 3 p.m. Sunday while snowmobiling on an ITS trail near Landers Farm Road, Cpl. John MacDonald, public information officer for the warden service, said in a statement Monday.

“Picard was the last snowmobiler in a group. While navigating around a sharp corner he lost control and struck a tree,” MacDonald states.

Picard was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics with NorthStar Ambulance. Eustis Fire Department personnel responded and assisted on scene. The Maine medical examiner’s office has been called to examine the body, MacDonald said.

“This incident remains under investigation by the Maine Warden Service,” MacDonald said.

The fatal crash is Maine’s seventh this year, he said.

The other fatal crashes happened Jan. 2 in Windham, Jan. 7 in Oakland, Jan. 14 in T1 R9 WELS, Jan. 17 in Buxton, Jan. 18 in Sidney and Feb. 18 in Newport, MacDonald said.