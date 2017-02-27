Public works to close Columbia Street to repair broken sewer line

BANGOR, Maine — Columbia Street will be closed to through traffic on Tuesday to allow the city’s Public Works Department to repair a broken sewer line, the city of Bangor said Monday.

The section of Columbia Street that will be closed runs from Hammond Street to Cross Street. Parking will not be allowed in that area.

Traffic to and from the parking lots in the vicinity can be accessed from Hammond Street, where a flagger will be present.

Any questions or concerns should be directed to Bangor Public Works at 992-4500.