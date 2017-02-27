Defendant who beat, robbed homeless man gets 8 years in prison

BANGOR, Maine — A local man was sentenced Monday at the Penobscot Judicial Center to eight years in prison in connection with a Memorial Day assault that left a homeless man with a traumatic brain injury.

Christopher Goehringer, 33, of Bangor pleaded no contest Monday to one count each of aggravated assault and robbery, both Class A crimes, shortly before being sentenced.

No contest pleas result in convictions.

Goehringer did not address the court.

The sentencing was a joint recommendation made by Stephen Burlock, assistant district attorney for Penobscot County, and defense attorney William Bart of Bangor.

Bart said that his client pleaded no contest rather than guilty due to possible pending civil litigation.

Burlock said the victim remains at an assisted living center and continues to have cognitive difficulties.

Goehringer was one of three people charged in connection with the May 29 beating and robbery of a man who was camped in an area of Bangor called “The Pines,” a wooded area between Interstate 95 and Corporate Drive near the Hope House, a homeless shelter.

Ashley Mcgeoghegan, 27, of Dexter was sentenced Feb. 9 to 10 years in prison with all but four years suspended and four years of probation. She pleaded no contest to the same charges Goehringer did.

Both have been held without bail since their arrests a few day after the assault.

The third suspect in the case, Troy Stevens, 39, of Medford, fled to Kentucky, according to Burlock, but was returned to Bangor in January. He too remains jailed and is due in court next month facing the same charges.

The maximum sentence for a Class A crime is 30 years.