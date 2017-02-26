UMaine baseball team wins first two weekend games

The University of Maine baseball team picked up wins in its first two weekend games at Del Rey, Florida, beating South Dakota 4-3 on Saturday before taking a 6-0 decision against the Jackrabbits on Sunday morning.

In Sunday’s first game, three UMaine pitchers combined on a shutout behind six innings of five-hit ball from Nick Silva (1-0). He struck out seven and walked one.

Eddie Emerson pitched two innings, giving up a single hit, then Zach Winn pitched a scoreless ninth.

Brandon Vicens doubled and singled with two RBIs to lead the 12-hit onslaught for UMaine. Tyler Schwanz cranked a solo home run and a single, Christopher Bec doubled and singled with an RBI and Danny Casals and Caleb Kerbs each posted two singles with an RBI.

The Black Bears roughed up Jackrabbits starter Brady Stover (0-1) for five hits and four runs in the initial 2⅔ innings en route to an early 4-0 lead.

On Saturday, Kerbs delivered Hernen Sardinas (walk) with a two-out single to center field in the top of the eighth inning, lifting the Black Bears to victory over the Jackrabbits.

Vicens stroked a double and two singles to head UMaine’s 11-hit attack, while Sardinas singled twice and hit a sacrifice fly. Jeremy Pena also contributed two singles.

Jonah Normandeau of Cumberland spaced seven hits and three runs with eight strikeouts and a walk over the first seven innings for the Black Bears, before Connor Johnson picked up the win with two innings of three-hit, shutout relief. Jeff Gelinas of Saco worked a scoreless ninth to notch his second save.

Matt Johnson doubled and singled with two RBI, while Newt Johnson and Nick Smith posted two singles each for South Dakota State.

Reliever Derek Feige (0-1) took the loss, giving up three hits and two runs with four wild pitches in two innings.

Trailing 3-2, UMaine equalized in the seventh inning. Schwanz singled, took the next two bases on wild pitches and scored one out later on another wild pitch.

The Black Bears threatened in the eighth when Vicens singled with one out, but was picked off first base. Sardinas worked a walk, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Kerbs’ eventual game-winning hit.

South Dakota State made some noise in the ninth when Skyler Wenninger singled and moved up on a wild pitch. Gelinas struck out the next batter before hitting Anthony Schneider with a pitch.

He then induced Smith to hit into a game-ending double play.