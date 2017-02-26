Thomas-led Celtics slip past Pistons

AUBURN HILLS, Michigan — Isaiah Thomas scored 33 points and rookie Jaylen Brown made a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute as the Boston Celtics topped the Detroit Pistons 104-98 on Sunday at The Palace.

Thomas extended his franchise record for consecutive 20-point games to 43. Jae Crowder collected 14 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, and Marcus Smart had 14 points and five rebounds for Boston (38-21). Brown and Terry Rozier added 13 points apiece for the Celtics.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Pistons (28-31) with 18 points. Andre Drummond supplied 17 points and 15 rebounds but missed 10 of 11 free throw attempts.

Reggie Jackson added 17 points and six assists, and Marcus Morris contributed 16 points and 10 rebounds for Detroit.

The Celtics led 54-50 at halftime, then opened the second half on a 13-2 run. Crowder and Thomas sparked the outburst, as Crowder scored the first five points and added two assists, while Thomas drained a pair of 3-pointers.

Detroit responded with 11 consecutive points to get the deficit down to four. That was as close as the Pistons would get in the quarter, but they trailed just 79-74 entering the fourth.

Jon Leuer’s layup with 6:03 left pulled the Pistons even at 84-all. A Crowder free throw and Thomas triple put Boston back on top.

Jackson’s 3-pointer with 3:58 remaining knotted the game once again. Caldwell-Pope gave the Pistons the lead with 2:53 left on three free throws and made it 96-94 with a 3-pointer after a Smart putback.

After some empty possessions, Brown nailed a corner 3-pointer off an Al Horford feed with 37.6 seconds left while getting fouled. He missed the free throw, but Smart was fouled while fighting for the rebound. Smart made both foul shots to give the Celtics a four-point lead, and the Pistons never recovered.

NOTES: Boston SG Avery Bradley missed his 22nd game with a sore right Achilles but should return “any day now,” according to coach Brad Stevens. The Celtics, who were also missing SG Gerald Green (bruised heel), have a home game against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. … The Pistons retired the jersey of Richard Hamilton, the leading scorer on the 2003-04 championship team, during a halftime ceremony. … Boston won the season series, 3-1. … The Pistons have recorded two victories this month in which they trailed by at least 15 points in the fourth quarter. The last team to do that in the same month was the 1969-70 Cincinnati Royals. … Pistons C Andre Drummond recorded his 39th double-double. … Rookie PF Henry Ellenson and SG Michael Gbinije were inactive for Detroit.