Saturday’s tourney basketball summaries

Tourney basketball
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS
CLASS D
SHEAD 32, SO. AROOSTOOK 29
No. 2 Shead (19-2)
Preston 7-17 0-0 14, Greenlaw 4-9 2-2 10, Mitchell 0-7 0-3 0, Sullivan 0-1 0-0 0, Wilder 2-6 4-10 8; Totals 13-39 6-15 32
No. 1 So. Aroostook (19-2)
Vining 2-7 1-2 5, Porter 1-1 0-0 3, Daggett 1-3 1-1 3, Brewer 2-9 0-4 4, Slauenwhite 1-2 0-0 2, Mathers 3-12 4-4 10, Cummings 1-2 0-0 2; Totals 11-36 6-11 29
Shead 6 10 23 32
SAHS 7 18 23 29
3-pt. goals — Shead 0-4: Mitchell 0-3, Sullivan 0-1; So. Aroostook 1-6: Porter 1-1, Mathers 0-3, Slauenwhite 0-1, Vining 0-1
CLASS B
HOULTON 42, FOXCROFT ACADEMY 31
No. 1 Houlton (20-1)
Bouchard 4-10 6-7 16, Warman 2-5 4-5 8, Brewer 1-3 0-0 2, Flewelling 2-7 0-0 6, Watson 0-5 5-6 5, Peterson 1-2 2-2 4, Fitzpatrick 0-0 1-2 1, Worthley 0-0, 0-1 0, Mooers, Solomon, Ewings, Brown; Totals 10-31 17-22 42
No. 3 Foxcroft Acad. (16-5)
Al. Bourget 2-10 0-0 4, Ewer 3-7, 0-0 8, Bickford 3-12 2-3 9, Beaudry 1-10 0-4 2, Simpson 3-12 0-0 6, Ab. Bourget 1-4 0-0 2, Seavey 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson, Mikoud 0-3 0-0 0, Wesley, Huettner; Totals 13-59, 2-7 31
Houlton 5 17 29 42
Foxcroft 4 9 25 31
3-pt. goals — Houlton 4-9: Bouchard 2-4, Flewelling 2-4, Brewer 0-1; FA 3-23: Ewer 2-6, Bickford 1-5, Al. Bourget 0-8, Ab. Bourget 0-2, Seavey 0-1, Simpson 0-1
Class C
DEXTER 35, GEORGE STEVENS ACAD. 32
No. 5 Dexter (15-6)
K. Webber 1-2, 2-2 4, Reynolds 0-1 0-1 0, Deering 0-2 0-0 0, Peach 8-17 2-4 19, A. Webber 2-8 2-5 8, Cunningham 2-8 0-1 4; Totals 12-38 6-13 35
No. 2 GSA (18-3)
Dauk 10-16 1-2 21, Mullen 0-2 0-0 0, Allen 2-6 2-3 7, Smallidge 1-6 2-4 4, Crosby 0-2 0-0 0, Charrett 0-1 0-0 0, Hutchinson 0-0 0-0 ; Totals 13-33 5-9 32
Dexter 7 15 24 35
GSA 4 10 18 32
3-pt. goals — Dexter (3-6): Peach 1-1, A. Webber 2-7; GSA (1-5): Allen 1-3, Crosby 0-2
BOYS
Class D
MACHIAS 43, SO. AROOSTOOK 31
No. 2 Machias (20-1)
Hanscom 0-2 0-0 0, Massad 2-3 5-6 9, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Grant 2-11 0-0 4, Godfrey 2-7 2-2 6, Mersereau 7-11 9-6 20, Anthony 1-1 0-0 2; Totals 15-38 13-17 43
No. 1 So. Aroostook (19-2)
L. Morales 0-3 0-0 0, Batchelder 0-3 0-0 0, Mathers 2-12 1-3 6, Lillis 0-0 0-0 0, Altvater 9-26 0-0 18, Siltz 1-7 0-0 3, Burpee 1-3 2-4 4; Totals 13-54 3-7 31
Machias 10 20 28 43
SAHS 9 18 22 31
3-pt. goals — Machias 0-8: Grant 0-5, Johnson 0-2, Hanscom 0-1; Southern Aroostook 2-21: Siltz 1-7, Mathers 1-7, L. Morales 0-3, Batchelder 0-2
CLASS B
MDI 42, ORONO 34
No. 4 Orono (17-4) 34
Koffman 1-2 0-0 2, Desisto 2-6 3-3 8, Steelman, Spencer 0-2 0-0 0, Kenefic 1-2 0-0 3, Robertson 2-6 0-0 4, McCluskey 1-1 0-0 2, Coutts 1-6 4-4 7, Collett 3-8 2-2 8, Lucy; Totals 11-33 9-9 34
No. 2 Mount Desert Island (18-3) 42
Phelps 2-5 0-1 5, Reeves, Rich, Good 3-8 1-2 7, Lee, Snurkowski 3-5 0-0 7, Kropff 1-4 2-2 5, Carroll, McConomy, Swanson 4-12 2-2 12, Parlatore, A. Shea, M. Shea 1-1 0-0 2, Collin 1-2 2-2 4, Mild; Totals 15-37 7-9 42
Orono 6 17 28 34
MDI 10 20 31 42
3-pt. goals — Orono 3-9 (Kenefic 1-1, Coutts 1-2, Desisto 1-3, Collett 0-1, Spencer 0-2); MDI 5-14 (Swanson 2-7, Phelps 1-1, Snurkowski 1-2, Kropff 1-4)
CLASS C
GEORGE STEVENS 59, FORT FAIRFIELD 45
No. 2 Fort Fairfield (19-2) 45
Player 3-12 2-2 8, Cyr 6-18 0-0 14, 6-18 0-0 14, Giberson 3-8 3-4 10, Kinney 3-5 0-0 6, Bernard, Harvey 0-3 0-0 0, Bruce 2-7 2-2 7; Totals 17-53 7-8 45
No. 1 GSA (21-0) 59
C. Mattson 0-2 0-0 0, Slayton 0-3 0-0 0, Schildroth 9-22 8-9 26, Mattson 1-8 6-6 8, Zentz 2-3 0-0 4, Chase 5-13 0-0 10, Simmons 5-8 0-0 11; Totals 22-59 14-15 59
Fort Fairfield 16 24 39 45
George Stevens 15 24 39 59
3-pt. goals — Fort Fairfield 4-15: (Cyr 2-4, Giberson 1-2, Bruce 1-5, Player 0-2, Harvey 0-2); GSA 1-14: (Simmons 1-1, C. Mattson 0-2, Slayton 0-3, Chase 0-3, Schildroth 0-5)