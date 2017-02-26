Region wrestlers qualify for New England championships

Peyton Cole of Ellsworth, Alex Fogarty of Oceanside of Rockland-Thomaston and David Gross of Bucksport were among wrestlers who won their weight classes Saturday during the state’s New England qualifying meet held at Marshwood High School in South Berwick.

That trio, along with 11 other weight-class champions as well as second- and third-place finishers in each division, are now eligible to represent the state at the 53rd Annual New England Interscholastic Wrestling Championships to be held March 3-4 in Providence, Rhode Island.

Fogarty won the 120-pound title at the qualifying meet by outpointing Winslow’s Devon Vigue 4-2 in his final match, while Cole claimed the 152-pound crown by outlasting Quinton Richards of Nokomis of Newport 15-13.

Gross, a freshman, won the state’s top seed at 285 pounds by pinning Zebulun Leavitt of Cheverus of Portland in 1:10 of their final match.

Class A state champion Robert Heatherman of Mt. Ararat/Brunswick was named the meet’s outstanding wrestler after edging previously unbeaten Class B state champion Trent Goodman of Ellsworth 4-2 in the 170-pound final.

Other weight-class winners from the qualifying meet were Cody Craig (106 pounds) and Samson Siriois (132) of Skowhegan, Leo Amabile (113) and Matt Carroll (220) of Massabesic of Waterboro, Caleb Austin (120) of Mountain Valley of Rumford, Bradley Beaulieu (138) of Marshwood, Austin Shorey (145) of Noble of North Berwick, Sam Anderson (160) of Sanford, Ryan Fredette (182) of Winslow and Nolan Potter (195) of Wells.

Among other northern Maine wrestlers to qualify for the New Englands were Richards, Goodman, Josh Brown of Nokomis (third at 113), Steven Thompson of Medomak Valley of Waldoboro (third at 138) and Cooper Holland of Skowhegan (third at 145).

Those finishing fourth in their weight classes and earning alternate status included Justin Wing (106) and Tyler Beem (145) of Dexter, Codi Sirois (113) of Penobscot Valley of Howland, Ricky Oberg (120) of Skowhegan, Logan Lord (138) of Ellsworth, Elias Miller (152) of Medomak Valley and Artem Loginov (182) of Lee Academy.