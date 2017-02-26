Former UMaine star Bishop traded to Kings

The Los Angeles Kings addressed their goaltending situation on Sunday by acquiring former University of Maine standout Ben Bishop from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Los Angeles also received a fifth-round pick in the 2017 NHL draft for goaltender Peter Budaj and defenseman Erik Cernak. To complete the deal, the Lightning picked up both a seventh-round and a conditional pick in the 2017 draft.

Tampa Bay will retain 20 percent of Bishop’s salary, according to the Kings’ official team site.

Bishop recorded a 16-12-3 mark with one shutout, a 2.55 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage this season. The 30-year-old pending unrestricted free agent has posted a 146-77-23 career mark with 19 shutouts, a 2.32 GAA and .919 save percentage in 263 contests with the St. Louis Blues, Ottawa Senators and Lightning.

Bishop compiled a 54-34-7 record at Maine with a 2.29 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage in his three seasons. He led the Black Bears to their last Frozen Four appearance in 2006-07 in his hometown of St. Louis where Maine lost in the semis to eventual champ Michigan State 4-2.

Budaj fared well this season in place of injured Jonathan Quick, highlighted by a league high-tying seven shutouts. The 34-year-old owns a 27-20-3 mark with a 2.12 GAA and .917 save percentage this season and a 152-127-39 career record with 18 shutouts with the Montreal Canadiens, Colorado Avalanche and Kings.

Cernak has three goals, 14 assists and a plus-27 rating to go along with 47 penalty minutes in 40 games with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League. The 19-year-old has scored seven goals and set up 25 others in 82 career contests with the Otters.

The Kings now boast two of the three finalists for the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie last season.