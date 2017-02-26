Bergeron, Marchand propel Bruins past Stars

DALLAS — Patrice Bergeron collected two goals and an assist and Brad Marchand also had a three-point performance as the Boston Bruins recorded a 6-3 win over the Dallas Stars on Sunday afternoon at American Airlines Center.

David Krejci, Frank Vatrano and Ryan Spooner also scored for Boston (32-24-6). Torey Krug also had three assists while David Pastrnak had two to help the Bruins finish their four-game road trip with a 3-1-0 mark. Tuukka Rask made 33 saves as the Bruins improved to 17-11-6 on the road.

Jiri Hudler, John Klingberg and former Bruin Tyler Seguin each scored and set up a goal for Dallas (24-28-10), which fell to 7-11-4 against the Eastern Conference.

Marchand gave Boston an early lead with his 27th goal of the season just 5:56 into the game, one-timing a Bergeron pass into an open net from the left circle as Stars goaltender Kari Lehtonen (22 saves) was slow to adjust.

Krejci made it 2-0 with his 16th of the season off a deflection 55 seconds after Marchand’s tally. Krug took the initial shot from near the Dallas blue line, but Krejci redirected the puck with his stick.

Dallas stormed back with two unanswered goals to forge a tie midway through the second. Klingberg put the Stars on the board with his 10th of the season 4:40 into the middle frame, beating Rask far post with a wrister from the left point.

The Stars pulled level 8:11 before the second intermission when Hudler one-timed a Jamie Benn pass from the left circle for his third of the season with Dallas on the power play.

Marchand had a near-miss with 5:41 remaining in the second when his rising wrist shot from the right circle found the crossbar.

Rask delivered the save of the game with 3:19 remaining in the second, denying Patrick Sharp’s wrister at the far post with a diving save.

Boston regained its lead 22 seconds later when Vatrano scored his 10th of the season off a deflection. Bergeron then got his stick in front of a shot by Zdeno Chara 40 seconds later with 4:39 remaining in the second for his 15th of the season.

The Bruins led 4-2 after 40 minutes.

Bergeron added a second goal 7:48 into the third period, scoring from the slot off a Marchand pass.

Seguin made it 5-3 with his 22nd of the season off a rebound with seven minutes remaining. Spooner then scored his 10th of the season with 5:37 remaining with Boston on the power play.

NOTES: The Bruins scratched LW Matt Beleskey, D Colin Miller and D Joe Morrow. … The Stars scratched LW Remi Elie, who was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Saturday afternoon, D Patrik Nemeth and D Jamie Oleksiak. … Scouts from the Blue Jackets, Hurricanes, Islanders, Kings, Lightning, Oilers and Predators were in the press box. … Former Bruins and Stars C Rich Peverley, who experienced a career-ending cardiac episode on the ice in Dallas in March 2014, performed the ceremonial puck drop along with a young Dallas-area resident whose life was saved by an Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) device. … Stars D Johnny Oduya was activated off injured reserve Sunday morning. Oduya, a possibility to be dealt prior to Wednesday’s NHL trade deadline, had missed the past 15 games with an ankle injury.