Portland police converge on Riverside apartment complex

Bangor Daily News
Posted Feb. 26, 2017, at 12:04 p.m.

PORTLAND, Maine — Local media are reporting a heavy police presence outside an apartment complex near Riverside Street in Portland.

Portland police have been at the scene at Wellesley Estates since early this morning, according to Portland-based CBS 13.

At least two armored police vehicles are on the scene, as well as a crisis negotiation team, according to CBS 13.

At least three people reportedly have been taken into custody, according to a CBS 13 reporter at the scene.

A request for information about the police presence around the apartment complex sent to Portland police was not immediately returned.

