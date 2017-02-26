Portland police converge on Riverside apartment complex

PORTLAND, Maine — Local media are reporting a heavy police presence outside an apartment complex near Riverside Street in Portland.

Portland police have been at the scene at Wellesley Estates since early this morning, according to Portland-based CBS 13.

At least two armored police vehicles are on the scene, as well as a crisis negotiation team, according to CBS 13.

Officers have been on scene here since 9am. Crisis Negotiation Team and tactical teams are also on scene. #WGME #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/tDPacJ5bBS — Dan Lampariello (@DanWGME) February 26, 2017

At least three people reportedly have been taken into custody, according to a CBS 13 reporter at the scene.

I’ve witnessed at least three people taking into custody so far. Working to learn more from @PolicePortland. #WGME #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/bPG1vGH5wH — Dan Lampariello (@DanWGME) February 26, 2017

A request for information about the police presence around the apartment complex sent to Portland police was not immediately returned.

Witnesses say today’s incident was centered around this building in the complex. They say Multiple arrests. #WGME pic.twitter.com/dXeMs7hLvA — Dan Lampariello (@DanWGME) February 26, 2017

Officers are still here at the complex. We still have no official word from @PolicePortland on what happened. #WGME pic.twitter.com/esj7WBar5W — Dan Lampariello (@DanWGME) February 26, 2017

