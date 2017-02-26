Police arrest multiple people at Portland apartment complex

PORTLAND, Maine — Several people were arrested at an apartment complex Sunday morning as police executed a search warrant in connection with a violent crime that occurred Saturday night in South Portland.

The Portland Police Department’s Special Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team assisted South Portland police as they executed a search warrant at 102 Wellesley Estates near Riverside Street, Portland police Maj. James Sweatt said.

Information about Saturday night’s violent crime was not immediately available.

The people who were arrested in connection with the incident initially refused to cooperate with police Sunday morning.

No injuries were reported during the execution of the search warrant.

