Belfast police alert Downeast FCU members after skimmer found at ATM

BELFAST, Maine — More than 25 Downeast Federal Credit Union members appear to have their accounts accessed after an ATM skimmer was found at a local branch, a Belfast Police Department official said Sunday.

Credit union members started alerting Belfast police around 3:15 p.m. Saturday that money was missing from their accounts after a skimmer was found at the ATM at the credit union’s Lincolnville Avenue branch, Sgt. Dan Fitzgerald said.

The missing dollar amounts has fluctuated, he said, ranging from $87 to more than $900.

Fitzgerald said it’s troubling that withdrawals have been made as far away as New York.

The credit union customers who believe they may have been affected by the problem or who have questions or concerns should call a special hotline the credit union has set up through 4 p.m. Sunday. The telephone number is 1(800) 427-1223.

