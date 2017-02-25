Vinalhaven girls claim ‘D’ South girls basketball title

Vinalhaven's Ashleyn Littlefield fights with Forest Hills' Caitlin Logston over the ball in the first quarter of the Class D Regional Final Saturday at the Augusta Civic Center. The Vinalhaven Vikings won 61-45 over the Tigers. Amber Waterman Thomas
Vinalhaven's Gilleyanne Davis-Oakes celebrates after her team's 61-45 win over the Forest Hills Tigers in the Class D Regional Final Saturday in Augusta. The Vikings will play Shead High School next Saturday in Bangor for the State Championship. Amber Waterman Thomas
Deja Doughty protects the ball from Forest Hills' Caitlin Logston in the second half of the Class D Regional Final Saturday. The Vinalhaven Vikings topped the Lady Tigers 65-41 and will compete against Shead High School for the State Championship next Saturday in Bangor. Amber Waterman Thomas
Caitlin Logston's shot is knocked wide after Vinalhaven's Gilleyanne Davis-Oakes gets her hands on the ball in the first half of the Class D Regional Final Saturday. Amber Waterman Thomas
Alexandra Lessard from Forest Hills High School is able to get her hands on a ball controlled by Vinalhaven's Gilleyanne Davis-Oakes in the second half of the Class D Regional Final Saturday in Augusta. Amber Waterman Thomas
Posted Feb. 25, 2017, at 4:53 p.m.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Vinalhaven Vikings built a 14-point halftime lead, then pulled away in the third quarter on Saturday on the way to a 61-45 victory over Forest Hills in the Class D South girls basketball championship game at the Augusta Civic Center.

Ashleyn Littlefield paced a well-rounded effort by the second-seeded Vikings (17-4) with 18 points and Gilleyanne Davis-Oakes tossed in 15 points. Paige Denndon and Cheyenee Bickford posted 10 and nine points, respectively, and Deta Doughty added eight.

For No. 5 Forest Hills of Jackman (12-9), Caitlin Logston connected for a game-high 24 points and Alexandra Lessard posted 10 points.

