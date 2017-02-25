Vinalhaven girls claim ‘D’ South girls basketball title

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Vinalhaven Vikings built a 14-point halftime lead, then pulled away in the third quarter on Saturday on the way to a 61-45 victory over Forest Hills in the Class D South girls basketball championship game at the Augusta Civic Center.

Ashleyn Littlefield paced a well-rounded effort by the second-seeded Vikings (17-4) with 18 points and Gilleyanne Davis-Oakes tossed in 15 points. Paige Denndon and Cheyenee Bickford posted 10 and nine points, respectively, and Deta Doughty added eight.

For No. 5 Forest Hills of Jackman (12-9), Caitlin Logston connected for a game-high 24 points and Alexandra Lessard posted 10 points.