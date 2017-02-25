GSA outlasts Fort Fairfield for ‘C’ North boys basketball title

BANGOR, Maine — The juggernaut George Stevens Academy boys basketball team got tested Saturday night, but its status as Class C North champion remains intact for a second straight year.

Junior guard Taylor Schildroth — sick with a high temperature measured at 101 earlier in the day — scored a game-high 26 points and junior center Max Mattson flirted with a triple-double as the defending state champions fought off stubborn Fort Fairfield 59-45 at the Cross Insurance Center.

The undefeated and top-ranked Eagles (21-0) will face Winthrop for the state title here next Saturday night. Winthrop, also 21-0, defeated Madison 58-42 in the Class C South final.

Second-seeded Fort Fairfield finished its season at 19-2.

The 6-foot-6 Mattson finished with eight points, 15 rebounds and 12 blocked shots as he anchored a GSA defense that eventually wore down Fort Fairfield — but not until the final minutes when the Eagles put on a game-closing 14-1 run after the Tigers pulled within 45-44 on a fast-break layup by Landen Kinney with 5:58 left in the game.

Junior forward Stefan Simmons then scored once from the low post and again after grabbing an offensive rebound, and 6-3 Jarrod Chase also went inside to score to stretch the GSA lead to 51-44.

After Fort senior guard Chris Giberson made 1 of 2 from the line with 4:06 left, Schildroth blocked a shot at one end and was fouled on a drive at the other end. He made both free throws to make it 53-45, and after Simmons scored again on the inside Schildroth closed out the contest with four straight free throws.

GSA went 14-for-15 from the line in the game.

Simmons added 11 points while Chase had 10 points and five blocks for the Eagles, who are now 42-1 over the last two seasons.

Junior guard Isaac Cyr led Fort Fairfield offensively with 14 points, while Giberson scored 10 and senior guard Ryan Player added eight.