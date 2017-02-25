GSA outlasts Fort Fairfield for Class C North boys basketball title

BANGOR, Maine — The juggernaut George Stevens Academy boys basketball team got tested Saturday night, but its status as Class C North champion remains intact for a second straight year.

Junior guard Taylor Schildroth — sick with a high temperature measured at 101 earlier in the day — scored a game-high 26 points and junior center Max Mattson flirted with a triple-double as the defending state champions fought off stubborn Fort Fairfield 59-45 at the Cross Insurance Center to win a second straight regional crown.

The undefeated and top-ranked Eagles (21-0) will face Winthrop for the state title here next Saturday night. Winthrop, also 21-0, defeated Madison 58-42 in the Class C South final.

Second-seeded Fort Fairfield finished its season at 19-2.

The 6-foot-6 Mattson finished with eight points, 15 rebounds and 12 blocked shots as he anchored a GSA defense that eventually wore down Fort Fairfield — but not until the final minutes when the Eagles put on a game-closing 14-1 run after the Tigers pulled within 45-44 on a fast-break layup by Landen Kinney with 5:58 left in the game.

Junior forward Stefan Simmons then scored once from the low post and again after grabbing an offensive rebound, and 6-foot-3 Jarrod Chase also went inside to score to stretch the GSA lead to 51-44.

After Fort senior guard Chris Giberson made 1 of 2 from the line with 4:06 left, Schildroth blocked a shot at one end and was fouled on a drive at the other end. He made both free throws to make it 53-45, and after Simmons scored again on the inside Schildroth closed out the contest with four straight free throws.

GSA went 14 of 15 from the line for the game,

Simmons added 11 points while Chase had 10 points and five blocks for the Eagles, who are now 42-1 over the last two seasons.

Junior guard Isaac Cyr led Fort Fairfield offensively with 14 points, while Giberson scored 10 and senior guard Ryan Player added eight.