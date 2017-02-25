Family struggling to bury 18-year-old killed by police

The family of Ambroshia “Amber” Fagre , one of two people shot by police Feb. 10 in Vassalboro, say they are struggling to come up with the funds to bury her and can’t afford to pay for an obituary.

Amber’s mother Jessica Fagre, of Oakland said if she could afford an obit, she would let people know that her daughter loved to sing and dance and planned to open a dance studio one day. Several videos of her singing are posted online.

She will be greatly missed by her twin sister, Brittany, her older sister, Desi, and a brother, Dustin, who survive her.

Amber was born on Dec. 10, 1998, in Putnam, Connecticut, but moved to Maine at a young age. Her biological father, Charles Beaudreau III, died when she was only 3½ years old, and Corey Perkins of Augusta stepped in when she was 6 years old to fill the parental role, her mother said.

Amber attended school at Winslow High School and Cony High School and planned to get her high school equivalency. She recently learned the art of sword swallowing and planned to attend the World Sword Swallower’s Day, sponsored by Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! in New York City on Feb. 25 with her boyfriend, Nick Penney of Augusta, who also is a sword swallower.

A family friend has set up a Go Fund Me account to help with funeral costs. Friends have turned to social media to remember her.