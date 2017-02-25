Route 11 in Fort Kent reopens following overnight standoff

FORT KENT, Maine — A section of Route 11 just south of Fort Kent has reopened after police closed the section during an apparent standoff that came to an end late in the evening on Friday, Feb. 24.

Law enforcement officers from the Fort Kent Police Department, Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine State Police responded to a residence at 562 Aroostook Road at approximately 6 p.m. Friday.

Fort Kent police Chief Tom Pelletier was on the scene Friday evening and negotiating with a man inside a residence at about 6:45 p.m.

The road reopened at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, emergency responders with Ambulance Services Inc. were on standby in an ambulance parked in a driveway just a few feet north of Bradbury Road, a few miles from the scene.