UMaine women’s basketball team set for regular-season finale

Women’s Basketball

MAINE vs. BINGHAMTON

Time, site: Sunday, 1 p.m., Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 15-15 (8-7 America East); Binghamton 13-15 (8-7)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 18-13, Binghamton 58-52 on 1/28/17

Key players: Maine — 5-8 G Sigi Koizar (13.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.7 steals per game), 6-2 F Laia Sole (10.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.9 apg), 5-11 F Blanca Millan (8.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.8 spg, 1.7 apg), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (7.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.6 apg), 5-8 G Julie Brosseau (7.3 ppg, 1.7 rpg), 6-1 F Fanny Wadling (4.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg); Binghamton — 5-8 G Imani Watkins (19.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.2 spg), 6-1 F Alyssa James (11.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg. 2.4 blocked shots. 1.9 spg), 5-5 G Jasmine Sina (10 ppg, 3.1 apg, 2.5 rpg), 5-6 G Kai Moon (8.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.5 spg), 5-8 G Rebecca Carmody (5.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg)

Game notes: It will be Seniors Day and Koizar and Sheraton Jones will be honored. UMaine is looking to snap a two-game losing streak. This could well be a preview of next weekend’s quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. The Koizar-Watkins matchup features two of the league’s best guards. Watkins had 17 points, four assists and three steals in the first meeting. Moon had 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. UMaine will have to do a better job defending the talented Binghamton guards. The Black Bears are looking for more consistency in all facets of the game as they prepare for the tournament. The athletic Bearcats will supply a stiff challenge. Associate head coach Amy Vachon will be searching for some cohesive player combinations to utilize in the tournament. Binghamton rallied to beat Hartford 60-59 on Thursday. UMaine hasn’t played since last Saturday’s 64-60 loss at Albany.