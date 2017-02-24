Maranacook sweeps ‘B’ Nordic skiing crowns

CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine — Maranacook Community School of Readfield took home the hardware on Friday after the second day of the Class B Nordic skiing state championships at the Sugarloaf Nordic Center.

The Maranacook boys scored 17 points in the skate competition on Friday and finished with a two-day total of 45 points to beat runner-up Freeport (60 points) for the title.

Yarmouth finished third with 128 points, followed by Caribou (65) and Mt. Abram of Salem (68). Cape Elizabeth (202), Presque Isle (246), Spruce Mountain of Jay (339) and Mountain Valley of Rumford (364) completed the field.

Maranacook annexed the girls Nordic team title with 45 points, eight better than second-place Yarmouth. Freeport (111), Caribou (128) and Mount Abram (223) completed the field.

In the boys skate (freestyle) race, John Lane of Yarmouth crossed the finish line first overall in 14 minutes, 7.0 seconds. Zach Holman of Maranacook was second in 14:15.7. Freeport teammates Yacob Olins (14:16.9) and Bennett Hight (14:57.7) took third and fourth, respectively, while Mount Abram’s Vernon Romanoski was fifth in 15:15.6.

The Nos. 6-10 finishers were Maxwell Bartley of Presque Isle (15:22.9), Mark McLaughlin of Maranacook (15:24.4), Carter McPhedran of Maranacook 915:26.5), Alex Cyr of Caribou (15:27.5) and Freeport’s John Giddens (15:28.3).

The Class B girls skate crown was won by Yarmouth’s Grace Cowles with a time of 17:11.3. Laura Parent of Maranacook took second (17:15.1) and Emily Gerencer of St. Dominic in Auburn placed third (17:49.6). Maranacook’s Abigail Despres (17:56.6) and Lily Horne of Freeport (18:00.1) were fourth and fifth, respectively.

In Thursday’s Classic events, Maranacook came away with the team titles. The Black Bear boys scored 17 points to outdistance Freeport (31) and Caribou (65).

Holman of Maranacook was the individual race winner in 16:45.2 and Freeport’s Olins was the runner-up in 17:29.8. Luke Bartol (17:36.4) and McLaughlin (17:46.7) of Maranacook crossed the line in the next three positions.

The girls Classic title went to Maranacook, which scored 18 points to beat Yarmouth (30), Feeport (52), Caribou (66) and Mount Abram (111) were the other scorers.

Maranacook’s Parent stopped the timer in 19:31.0 to take the individual gold, followed by Cowles of Yarmouth (19:59.7), Despres of Maranacook (20:24.7), St. Dominic’s Gerencer (20:43.5) and Horne of Freeport (21:00.7).