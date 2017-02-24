Husson men, women advance to NAC basketball title games

BANGOR, Maine — Raheem Anderson tossed in 20 of his game-high 33 points to help top-seeded Husson University built a 20-point halftime lead on the way to a 98-84 victory over Lyndon State in a North Atlantic Conference men’s basketball semifinal at Newman Gymnasium on Friday afternoon.

Coach Warren Caruso’s Eagles (21-6) will take on No. 3 Thomas College of Waterville in Saturday’s 2 p.m. championship contest. It will be Husson’s fifth consecutive title game appearance.

The fourth-seeded Hornets wound up 12-15.

Anderson went 9-for-10 from the foul line and contributed six assists and four rebounds for Husson, which received 22 points and three assists from Mitch Worcester.

Alonzo McCain and Zach Curran posted 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Eagles, who shot 53 percent from the field and made 15 of 32 3-pointers (47 percent).

Raymond Monroe was the catalyst for Lyndon State with 20 points. Eric Vargas netted 13 points and handed out seven assists and Charles Correa Jr. provided 11 points.

Thomas 71, Castleton 57

At Husson University in Bangor, Thomas College of Waterville advanced to the North Atlantic Conference championship game by beating Castleton (Vermont) University.

The No. 3 Terriers (15-12) face Husson in the title game.

Zach Mackinnon led a balanced effort with 15 points for Thomas, which built a 20-point advantage five minutes into the second half, then withstood a challenge by the No. 2 Spartans (16-9).

Ian King scored 14 points for the Terriers, who shot 48 percent overall and 50 percent from the 3-point arc, while Tyheem Simon finished with 11 points and seven rebounds. Willie Grant chipped in with nine points and seven boards.

Chad Copeland logged a double-double for Castleton with 14 points and 13 rebounds and Tondi Mushandu tallied 13 points.

Women’s Basketball

Husson 87, Colby-Sawyer 49

At Newman Gym in Bangor, the Eagles built a 19-point lead after one period and cruised to a North Atlantic Conference semifinal victory over the Chargers.

Kenzie Worcester hit six 3-pointers on her way to 28 points and also provided five rebounds, five assists and five steals for No. 1 Husson (21-4), which plays No. 3 New England College, a 52-48 winner over No. 2 Castleton, in Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. championship contest.

Sami Ireland registered a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds and Darla Morales contributed 13 points and six rebounds.

Husson went 10-for-20 from the 3-point line.

Emmani Robinson and Tianna Sugars paced fourth seed Colby-Sawyer (18-9) with 11 points and seven rebounds each.