Dexter girls knock off Stearns in ‘C’ North semifinal

BANGOR, Maine — The Dexter girls basketball team watched a double-digit lead slowly shrink Friday night, but the fifth-ranked Tigers held on by the skin of their teeth to defeat top-ranked Stearns of Millinocket 47-44 in a Class C North semifinal at the Cross Insurance Center.

Dexter (15-6) will take on second-ranked George Stevens Academy of Blue Hill in Saturday night’s regional final.

Stearns ends its season 18-2. Both of the Minutemen’s losses came at the hands of the Tigers.

Stearns trailed 41-30 entering the fourth quarter but battled back as it held Dexter without a point over the first six minutes of the period.

The Minutemen got it down to 41-39 with 2:51 left but a follow-up shot and two free throws by Megan Peach (21 points) restored the Tigers’ lead to six.

After Emma Alley and Kayli Cunningham traded two points, Alley canned a 30-foot 3-pointer with 14 seconds left to give the Minutemen life.

Dexter couldn’t ice it at the foul line as a miss and a violation gave the ball back to Stearns with 8 seconds left, but a long Alley 3-pointer just missed as time expired.

Neither team was able to develop much of an edge in the early going, as the largest lead for either team was a four-point advantage by Dexter on two occasions.

Stearns did struggle to find its shooting rhythm early, as Emma Alley’s layup off a steal just under five minutes into the contest provided the Minutemen with their first field goal.

Dexter’s Peach gave the Tigers a decided edge on the backboards as she hauled in 19 rebounds while Cunningham recorded 12 points for Dexter.

The Tigers were able to escape despite turning the ball over 19 times against the quicker Minutemen.

Alley’s 19 points led Stearns, which was outscored 17-8 in the third quarter as Dexter built its lead.