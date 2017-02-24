Next

Resources to combat hunger, food insecurity in Maine seniors

By Meg Haskell, BDN Staff
Follow on Twitter Follow on Twitter
Posted Feb. 24, 2017, at 7 a.m.

Maine has one of the oldest populations in the country, and many aging Mainers live in poverty and isolation. According to a 2014 survey conducted by the National Foundation to End Senior Hunger, Maine seniors 60 and older suffer the 13th highest rate of food insecurity in the nation, with nearly 17 percent experiencing the threat of hunger, compared with the 15.75 percent national average. The rate was highest among those 60 to 64 years old.

There are several programs that work to combat hunger and food insecurity in older Mainers.

Maine’s Area Agencies on Aging administer and coordinate commodity food and nutrition programs across the state. Contact your area agency for information about these programs by calling (877) ELDERS1 or visiting maine4a.org.

More information about the federal Meals on Wheels program, including state-by-state enrollment data and other information, is available from the nonprofit organization, Meals on Wheels America, at mealsonwheelsamerica.org.

Detailed menu options and nutritional information is available from Bangor Airport Food Service, which prepares many of the home delivery and community cafe meals for Maine’s meals on Wheels program. Visit bafsinc.com for details.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Driver who died Monday was under investigation for similar crash 6 months agoDriver who died Monday was under investigation for similar crash 6 months ago
  2. Estranged wife accused of killing husband in Acton
  3. Locker room altercation resulted in UMaine men’s basketball suspensionsLocker room altercation resulted in UMaine men’s basketball suspensions
  4. Fisherman admits to fraudulently getting over $157,000 in disability benefits
  5. Feds, state sue Maine firm over alleged false advertising for health supplementsFeds, state sue Maine firm over alleged false advertising for health supplements

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs