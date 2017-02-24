Victim’s mom says children called 911 after seeing father fatally stabbed

ACTON, Maine — A mother of two is charged with murder.

Police said the York County woman killed her ex-husband in Acton.

Kandee Weyland married husband Scott eight years ago on Valentine’s Day.

Three weeks ago, a judge granted the couple a divorce, but before that both had protection-from-abuse orders on each other.

Last year, Scott Weyland moved out of their home in Acton and moved in with his mother 3 miles away. He reportedly moved after Kandee Weyland sought a protection-from-abuse order against him claiming he was verbally and physically abusive.

A week later, Scott Weyland sought his own protection-from-abuse order, stating Kandee was the one who was mentally abusive and controlling. He alleged that she had pointed a gun at him.

“I believe her erratic behavior is a good reason for her to not have contact with me or our children,” Scott Weyland wrote.

He went on to say, “she seems obsessed with destroying me.”

Thursday, Scott Weyland’s mother said her son just found out he was getting custody of their two children, an 11-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter.

The victim’s mother said she believes when Kandee Weyland found out she was losing custody of her children she drove to her house Wednesday, confronted Scott and stabbed him.

She said the children were in the car and saw the whole thing and said the couple’s son was the one who called 911.

Emily Gormley is from Caring Unlimited, serving 2,500 domestic violence victims per year in York County.

She said protection-from-abuse orders are helpful in setting boundaries but admits “they’re not always going to keep someone away.”

The victim’s family believes Kandee Weyland’s anger over losing custody led to the alleged homicide.

“Anger may be a part of it,” Gormley said. “But when we’re talking about domestic abuse and violence, we’re really looking at relationships where one person is an abusive person. And so they’re working really hard to assert and maintain power and control.”

Scott Weyland’s mother said her grandchildren are traumatized over the death of their father. She said Kandee Weyland could have had visitation. Instead, she stands accused of killing her husband.

Kandee Weyland is scheduled to make her initial court appearance Friday afternoon at the York County Courthouse.