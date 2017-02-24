Midcoast man with long history of sex crimes arrested again

SEARSMONT, Maine — A Waldo County man with a 30-year history of sexual crimes is back in jail after he allegedly touched a woman in a “sexually inappropriate manner” while they were in a vehicle together, according to police.

Glenn Reed, 69, of Searsmont is being held without bail at Waldo County Correctional Center until he’s arraigned on a charge of unlawful sexual touching, a Class D crime.

A Waldo County Sheriff’s deputy arrested Reed on Wednesday after a woman, who police said is in her mid-20s, told police Reed had touched her inappropriately earlier in the day, according to Chief Deputy Jason Trundy. Reed was out on probation at the time and was arrested for violating the conditions of his release, as well as receiving a summons for the misdemeanor charge.

Nearly a year ago, in March 2016, Reed pleaded no contest in Waldo County Superior Court to unlawful sexual contact against an 11-year-old girl. Justice Robert Murray sentenced Reed to eight years in prison, with all but one year suspended, followed by three years of probation, according to previous reports. He was released Dec. 12, 2016, before that year was up, according to Maine Department of Corrections records.

His plea came after a mistrial that resulted from a witness telling jurors that Reed was a registered sex offender. The victim in that case, which came to light in 2014 when she wrote a school essay about being sexually assaulted, told police Reed had given her a marijuana joint to smoke and then began to grope and assault her at a 2011 party at a camper in the town of Waldo.

Reed’s record of convictions for violent sexual crimes stretches back more than 30 years, to a 1983 conviction for raping a teenage hitchhiker he had picked up in Lincolnville. He served time in prison for that offense.

In 2013, he was convicted of unlawful sexual touching, assault and disorderly conduct after going up to a teenage store clerk in Belfast and telling her he needed a hug. Reed then assaulted her by fondling and grabbing her.

To reach a sexual assault advocate, call the Statewide Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Line at 800-871-7741, TTY 888-458-5599. This free and confidential 24-hour service is accessible from anywhere in Maine. Calls are automatically routed to the closest sexual violence service provider.

BDN writer Abigail Curtis contributed to this report.