Forecast calls for freezing rain to sweep across northern Maine

BANGOR, Maine — Mainers who plan to travel Saturday could face slick roads as freezing rain sweeps across the northern part of the state and potential flooding in points south, according to the National Weather Service.

A freezing rain advisory was posted Friday for Aroostook, northern Somerset and Penobscot counties and northern and central Piscataquis County, effective 11 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday, forecasters said.

Ice accumulations of up to around a tenth of an inch could lead to slick road conditions and scattered power outages in those areas, according to the advisory. Drivers are advised to slow down and use caution.

Much of the rest of the state — essentially south of Millinocket — is under a flood watch in effect from late Friday night through Sunday evening.

A combination of above freezing temperatures, significant melting of snowpack and rainfall of up to an inch in some locales on Saturday could cause ice movement and possible ice jams on waterways across central areas of the state and portions of interior Down East, according to forecasters.

Rising water levels in streams and rivers could cause flooding in some areas through Sunday evening.

Among the cities and towns under the flood watch are Greenville, Monson, Lincoln, Bangor, Dedham, Calais, Grand Lake Stream, Dover-Foxcroft, Rangeley, Rumford, Skowhegan, Lewiston and Augusta and Waterville, forecasters said.

Communities directly on the coast such as Portland and Bar Harbor are not under the flood watch.