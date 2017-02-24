Customer accused of threatening Bangor motel manager with hammer

BANGOR, Maine — A woman who was upset with management at the Riverview Motel on State Street last week was arrested for threatening one day and again the next day for returning to the motel, according to Bangor police Sgt. Tim Cotton.

Pamela L. Morin, 45, who lists the motel as her address, was charged in the afternoon of Feb. 14 with felony criminal mischief and at around 11:30 a.m. the following day for violating her bail conditions, Cotton said.

“Morin allegedly carried a hammer and made threats to kill a manager at the hotel located at 810 State St.,” Cotton said, referring to Riverview. “She was subsequently arrested for criminal threatening.”

She was charged with Class C criminal threatening, a felony crime that carries a penalty of up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine, if convicted.

After she returned to the Riverview, she was arrested “and returned to the county jail where she is currently staying,” Cotton said Thursday by email.

The Penobscot County Jail intake log also states Morin was charged with misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief. A jail official said Friday morning that Morin’s bail was revoked, and she remained behind bars.