Police block off Route 11 in Fort Kent

FORT KENT, Maine — Police blocked off a section of Route 11 just south of Fort Kent at approximately 6 p.m. Friday.

Law enforcement officers from the Fort Kent Police Department, Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine State Police responded to a residence at 562 Aroostook Road.

Fort Kent police Chief Tom Pelletier was on the scene and speaking with a man inside a residence at about 6:45 p.m. Fort Kent police Officer Connor Lapierre said it is unknown whether the man inside the residence has any weapons, and he was directing traffic away from the area.

It is also unknown at this time whether the man is alone in the residence.

Meanwhile, emergency responders with Ambulance Services Inc. were on standby in an ambulance parked in a driveway just a few feet north of Bradbury Road, a few miles from the scene.

There are a large number of law enforcement vehicles in the area.

Police are not allowing vehicles to pass, and commuters should avoid the area.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.