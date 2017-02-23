Fort Kent boys claim Class B state alpine skiing championship

The two-day Class B state alpine skiing championships wrapped up on Thursday at Black Mountain in Rumford, with the Fort Kent boys and Spruce Mountain girls walking away with team crowns.

Fort Kent concluded the competition with a combined team score of 87 points, while Mountain Valley of Rumford took second with 94 points.

Maranacook of Readfield, which accumulated 112 points, was third in the 10-school field followed by Yarmouth (162) and Greenville (191).

For the girls, Spruce Mountain of Jay/Livermore Falls edged Yarmouth by a single point.

Spruce Mountain wound up with 90 points, while Yarmouth scored 91. Maranacook took third with 106 points, followed by Fort Kent (113) and John Bapst (169) out of eight scoring team.

Individually, Nathan Delmar of Maranacook and Allison Acritelli of Spruce Mountain were crowned state champions in the slalom competition.

Rounding out the top five boys in the slalom were Nick Newman of Mountain Valley, Charles Dehass of Winthrop, Maguire Anaszewski of Winthrop and Fort Kent’s Bryce Madore.

For the girls, Abbie Tyler of John Bapst of Bangor took second in the slalom, followed by Abigal Landry of Telstar, Hannah Van Alstine of Yarmouth and Katie Ide of Maranacook.

For the boys in the giant slalom, Newman was the top man, followed by Delmar, John Watt of Greely, Anaszewski of Winthrop and Curtis Gauvin of Mountain Valley.

In the girls competition, it was Greely’s Shellby Cowin taking first in the giant slalom, with Margaret Elder of Yarmouth coming in second.

Rounding out the top five were Maranacook’s Rachel Tooth, Alisha Guimond of Fort Kent and Annina Breen of John Bapst of Bangor.

In Class A, which was held at Mount Abram on Tuesday and Wednesday, it was the girls from Camden Hills of Rockport and the boys from Falmouth earning the team titles.

Finishing behind Camden Hills (164 points) in the two-day girls competition were Greely of Cumberland Center (182), Hampden (244), Edward Little of Auburn (244), Falmouth (264), Mt. Blue of Farmington (279), Cape Elizabeth (285), Fryeburg (296), Scarborough (385) and Oxford Hills of South Paris (389).

Falmouth’s boys accumulated 80 points while Cape Elizabeth took second place with 144.

Also finishing in the top 10 were Greely (161), Oxford Hills (179), Mt. Blue (257), Marshwood of South Berwick (287), Presque Isle (289), Edward Little (327), Kennebunk (345) and Freeport (371).

In the girls’ slalom, it was Annesley Black of Cheverus taking first, followed by Jeannette Cunningham of Greely, Victoria Beliveau of Edward Little, Freyburg’s Brooke Juneau and Audrey Heriz-Smith of Camden Hills.

Black also claimed the giant slalom while Juneau was second. Rounding out the top five were Caroline Burns of Oxford Hills, Caroline Paclat of Cape Elizabeth and Heriz-Smith.

For the boys, Lindsay Axel of Greely took the slalom, and rounding out the top five were Devon Lathorp of Cape Elizabeth, Falmouth’s Scott Gibson, Sam Smith of Mt. Blue and Aaron Rae of Bonny Eagle.

In the giant slalom, Lathorp was the top man, while Gibson was second. Axel finished third, Christie Angus of Falmouth fourth and Mt. Blue’s Pelletier Miles fifth.