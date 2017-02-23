Ortiz could land in Red Sox TV booth this season

Former slugger David Ortiz will not be suiting up for the Boston Red Sox this season, although he could be behind the microphone on occasion.

Red Sox President Sam Kennedy confirmed to Boston Herald Radio on Tuesday that the team and the retired Ortiz have discussed the 10-time All-Star becoming part of NESN’s broadcasting team.

“It’ll be fun to watch the next stage of his career,” Kennedy said. “He’s got a lot of different interests. Broadcasting is certainly one. It’d be interesting to see if he goes into national broadcasting. We’d certainly love to have him [as] part of our local broadcast team on a limited basis. He wanted to dip his toe into that water.”

Ortiz is no stranger to a microphone, with both positive and negative results. He was recently a part of the FOX’s coverage of the 2014 World Series, but he also used colorful language after the Boston Marathon bombings.

The Red Sox will retire Ortiz’s No. 34 jersey at Fenway Park on June 23. Ortiz’s number will be the 11th on the right field facade of Fenway Park, joining Bobby Doerr (No. 1), Joe Croin (No. 4), Johnny Pesky (No. 6), Carl Yastrzemski (No. 8), Ted Williams (No. 9), Jim Rice (No. 14), Wade Boggs (No. 26), Carlton Fisk (No. 27), Pedro Martinez (No. 45), and Jackie Robinson (No. 42), which is retired throughout Major League Baseball.

Ortiz belted 483 career homers with the Red Sox, a total that trails only Williams (521) on the franchise’s all-time list. He also ranks third with the club in RBIs (1,530), sixth in hits (2,079), third in doubles (524), third in extra-base hits (1,023) and fifth in runs scored (1,204)