Supporters of Planned Parenthood funding present 650 signatures to Poliquin’s Bangor office

BANGOR, Maine — A Stonington woman on Thursday said that the care she received more than 40 years ago at a Planned Parenthood clinic allowed her to get early treatment for cervical cancer.

“Planned Parenthood saved my life,” Diana Turner, 65, told the 20 or so people gathered outside Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin’s office in Bangor at a rally to support continued federal funding for the nonprofit organization. “Planned Parenthood was there for me, and I want to do everything I can to make sure they are there for my children and my grandchildren.”

The rally in Bangor was one of more than 300 similar events held this week around the country, according to a news release issued by the organization. Supporters of continued funding delivered petitions with more than 650 signatures in support of Planned Parenthood to Poliquin’s Bangor office.

Poliquin was not in the office Thursday, but his press secretary, Brendan Conley, issued a statement from the congressman.

“As a single father who raised a son mostly as a single dad after I lost my wife, I know how critical it is for women to receive health care services, especially those mothers caring for children,” Poliquin said. “In Congress, I’ve voted to increase funding for Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC’s) in Maine’s 2nd District, which provide women’s health care services.

“Since Maine’s 2nd District does not have any Planned Parenthood locations, but is home to these FQHC’s, sending funds to these facilities increases access to women’s health care,” he said. “I support our nation’s current laws that prohibit federal funds from being used for elective abortions. To better serve our district, I believe these dollars should go to fund those doctors and health care providers in our district who currently provide women’s health care at our FQHC’s.”

Planned Parenthood has drawn fire from pro-life supporters because it offers abortion services along with other reproductive health services. Last week, Poliquin voted for a resolution that passed 230 to 188 disapproving of a U.S. Health and Human Services Department rule for issuing family planning grants.

In Maine, Planned Parenthood has clinics in Portland, Biddeford, Sanford and Topsham. None of those towns is in Poliquin’s district.

Andrea Irwin, executive director of the Mabel Wadsworth Center in Bangor, said Thursday that although the Bangor clinic does not accept federal or state funds other than reimbursement through Medicaid and Medicare, it supports federal funding for Planned Parenthood.

“Quite simply, we know Congressman Poliquin is wrong,” Irwin said. “We know our supporters understand the importance of both Planned Parenthood and the entire network of family planning providers in our state. Together we are the sexual and reproductive health care experts in Maine and a critical safety net for women with low income. Bruce Poliquin’s stances on the [Affordable Care Act] and Planned Parenthood are out of touch with his constituents here in the 2nd Congressional District.”

Those who spoke at the rally also expressed support for the Affordable Care Act. Poliquin has, along with other Republicans in the House, called for its repeal.

Poliquin would support a repeal of the health care law only if there was a replacement plan ready that included coverage for pre-existing conditions and kept young adults 26 or younger on their parents’ plans,

A similar rally was not held outside the office of U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat who represents the 1st Congressional District. Pingree has expressed continued support for Planned Parenthood.