Want a kid to love ice fishing? Here are a couple of tips

At some point, you might want to introduce your child to ice fishing. And when that happens, taking as many steps as possible to assure a fun day outdoors is essential. There are plenty of kids-only events on tap each year, but a couple of other considerations also make sense.

Longtime Maine Game Warden Jim Fahey shared a couple of tips.

“I think to keep a kid’s interest, making it fun is probably the most important thing. Fun, and obviously safe,” Fahey said.

“As far as making it fun, they should be adequately clothed, so that they’re warm. It’s hard to have fun when you’re cold or your feet are wet. In [some] conditions rubber boots are really important because of the slush,” he said.

Another key: Food.

“Usually a warm kid and a fed kid is already halfway there,” Fahey said. “Then you can throw in a chance to maybe see a fish or catch a fish, and that’s icing on the cake.”