Estranged wife accused of killing husband in Acton

ACTON, Maine — An estranged wife in the small border community of Acton was charged with murder late Wednesday, accused of mortally wounding her husband in his front yard, Stephen McCausland, the spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a news release.

Kandee Weyland, 46, also is accused of violating a protection order when she went to the home of Scott Weyland, 42.

He suffered fatal injuries at his home at 1097 Milton Mills Road early Wednesday afternoon and was taken to Goodall Hospital in Sanford, where he died shortly after his arrival, McCausland said.

His wife was charged with his murder late Wednesday and taken to York County Jail.

The York County Sheriff’s Office got the 911 call at 1 p.m., a Maine State Police officer said from the scene.

“We have a number of witnesses that are in the process of being interviewed now,” the state police officer said Wednesday night.

Investigators are not releasing his cause of death, even though they are confident they already know, until the medical examiner has a chance to conduct an autopsy Thursday, McCausland said.

Maine State Police continue to investigate what led to the death in the village of Acton, which borders New Hampshire and has a population of around 2,450 according to the 2010 census.

The Weylands have two children, who are staying with their grandparents, McCausland said. He did not indicate whether the children were home at the time of the altercation.

Kandee Weyland is expected to have her first court appearance Thursday or Friday in York County Superior Court.