Albion man in serious condition after single-vehicle crash

By Abigail Adams, Lincoln County News
Posted Feb. 23, 2017, at 5:19 p.m.

WHITEFIELD, Maine — An Albion man is in serious condition after a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

Christopher Poulin, 34, was driving south on East River Road, also known as Route 218, in a 1998 Lincoln Continental when he lost control of the vehicle shortly before 8 a.m., Sgt. Mark Bridgham said.

Poulin’s vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a tree on the driver’s side, which caused the vehicle to rotate. The back of the vehicle struck another tree before the vehicle came to a rest, Bridgham said.

The car was totaled.

Poulin was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

A portion of Route 218 was closed while the Whitefield and Jefferson fire departments worked to remove Poulin from the vehicle, Bridgham said.

Poulin was transported to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta by Delta Ambulance, but he was later transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland, Bridgham said.

Heavy fog reduced visibility at the time of the crash and the temperature was cool, so poor road conditions may have been a factor, Bridgham said. The accident still is under investigation.

Route 218 was closed for about an hour as emergency responders worked to clear the scene.

 

