Jury finds ex-youth minister not guilty of sex crime

AUGUSTA, Maine — A jury Wednesday night found a former youth pastor not guilty of a sex crime after a two-day trial at the Capital Judicial Center.

Lucas Savage, 28, of Clinton was arrested in March 2016 and charged with with unlawful sexual contact, a Class B crime.

The alleged sexual contact occurred in September and October 2014 at the home Savage shared with his wife, the Maine Department of Public Safety said last year.

Savage was the youth pastor at Youth Haven Ministries in Canaan when the alleged crime took place.

A girl, who was 10 at the time, testified that she and her siblings attended activities at the center and spent time with Savage at his home, according to news reports. She told the jury Tuesday that in the fall of 2014, Savage put his hand between her legs all night after putting her in his bed, the Kennebec Journal said.

Savage took the stand Wednesday and denied ever having any sexual contact with the girl.

It is the practice of the Bangor Daily News not to identify the victims of alleged sex crimes.

The jury deliberated for about four hours before announcing its verdict, according to the Kennebec County district attorney’s office.

“I appreciate the jury’s time and commitment to this case” District Attorney Maeghan Maloney said Wednesday night in an email. “I believe the victim told the truth, and I appreciate her strength in coming forward. I hope this verdict does not discourage other victims from coming forward.”

Savage is no longer associated with Youth Haven Ministries. The building where it was housed reportedly is vacant and for sale.

If he had been convicted, Savage would have faced up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

To reach a sexual assault advocate, call the Statewide Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Line at 800-871-7741, TTY 888-458-5599. This free and confidential 24-hour service is accessible from anywhere in Maine. Calls are automatically routed to the closest sexual violence service provider.

