Former Hathaway shirt mill in Waterville sells for $20 million after renovations

Developer Paul Boghossian stands outside the Hathaway Creative Center in Waterville in 2013.
Amber Waterman | Mainebiz
Developer Paul Boghossian stands outside the Hathaway Creative Center in Waterville in 2013.
Bangor Daily News
Posted Feb. 23, 2017, at 1:48 p.m.

Waterville’s former Hathaway shirt mill sold for more than $20 million after a developer renovated the building into office and apartment space on the city’s riverfront.

Brokerage CBRE The Boulos Co. reported Thursday that the New York real estate firm North River Co. purchased the redeveloped Hathaway Creative Center. The 236,000-square-foot mill property was first listed for sale in August 2016, with 83 percent of the building leased.

The property includes office space and 67 apartments near the city’s downtown. The building houses office space for MaineGeneral Health, Cengage Learning and Collaborative Consulting, according to CBRE.

Manufacturer Hathaway Shirt shuttered the plant in 2002 and the group that redeveloped the property purchased it in 2006. That group included Colby College alumnus Paul Boghossian and Niemann Capital LLC.

The purchase adds to North River Co.’s real estate portfolio in Maine. The New York firm in 2015 bought two downtown Portland office properties for $66 million and owns space in Brunswick’s Fort Andross Mill and on Portland’s waterfront.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. LePage to Trump: Ax North Woods national monumentLePage to Trump: Ax North Woods national monument
  2. Floating homes aren’t houseboats and a Maine town will vote on banning themFloating homes aren’t houseboats and a Maine town will vote on banning them
  3. State to reduce speed limit on crash-prone stretch of Interstate 295State to reduce speed limit on crash-prone stretch of Interstate 295
  4. Three snowmobilers injured Monday, LifeFlight helicopters used twiceThree snowmobilers injured Monday, LifeFlight helicopters used twice
  5. Estranged wife accused of killing husband in Acton

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs