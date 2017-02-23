Canada’s Trudeau, Trump discuss border cooperation, softwood lumber

By Reuters
Posted Feb. 23, 2017, at 3:10 p.m.

OTTAWA — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Donald Trump on Thursday discussed cooperation along the countries’ shared border, Trudeau’s office said in a statement that did not give details.

Dozens of asylum seekers, worried about Trump’s plans for cracking down on immigration, have been crossing into Canada in recent weeks, putting a strain on border communities.

Canadian officials say they are monitoring people crossing the border but are not worried at this stage, given the number of asylum seekers is relatively small.

Trudeau and Trump, who met for the first time last week in Washington, also discussed a long-running dispute over Canadian exports of softwood lumber, the statement said.

U.S. firms launched legal action last December, alleging that Canada is subsidizing lumber exports.

 

