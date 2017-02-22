Coach pleased with UMaine’s performances at America East swim meet

Several former age group and high school swimmers from Maine distinguished themselves with their performances for the University of Maine recently at the America East Championship.

Black Bears coach Susan Lizzotte reviewed their development and AE performances.

“Julia McDonald was really good at America East,” Lizzotte said.

The sprinter from Bangor finished third in the 50 freestyle in 23.6 seconds, narrowly missing the school record of 23:56. She led the school record-setting 200 free relay (1:33.4) with a 23.6 split and anchored the 200 medley relay in 23.0.

McDonald finished seventh in the 100 free (52.1), and the sophomore contributed a 52-second leg to UMaine’s fourth-place 400 free relay (3:29.8).

“All her swims were great times for her,” Lizzotte said.

Lilli Wiseman, a sophomore from Bangor, stroked a best time in the 100 backstroke (1:00) and posted a personal record in the 50 free (24.5).

“Lilli (Wiseman) swam really well, too,” Lizzotte said. “As a swimmer she is much stronger. She really worked hard over the summer.”

First-year Black Bear Emma Blair of Brunswick recorded best times in the 100 back (57.9) and the 50 free (23.8).

“Every day she works hard. She knows how to swim sprint sets in workouts. She exceeded expectations with her 26.7 backstroke swim on our 200 medley relay,” Lizzotte added.

Cheverus’ Tessa Lindsley continued UMaine’s sprint success, hitting 23.5 in the 200 free relay and turning a 2:11 backstroke.

Freshman Kate Pontius of Portland transitioned to sprint training during the season.

“She is one who swims what is best for the team. She is such a good teammate,” Lizzotte said.

Among her AE performances were a 58.7-second 100 butterfly and a 2:14 200 butterfly. Her 200 fly swim prompted Lizzotte to project, “She’ll go places in the 200 fly.”

“All in all, we are happy about the future of our women’s swimming program,” she said.

Short strokes

Ellsworth’s Talor Hamilton, competing in the Sunshine State Conference championships for Florida Southern, clocked a 20.5 in the 50 free, finished ninth in the 100 back at 51.2 after swimming a 50.8 in the trials and scored in the 200 backstroke at 1:54.2. Nova Southeastern won the conference crown and Florida Southern placed second … Cooper Holmes, a teammate of Hamilton’s at Ellsworth, raced for the University of Tampa at the Sunshine State Collegiate Championships and recorded a 58.2 in the finals of the 100 breaststroke. The freshman finished in 57.9 in the trials … At the New England Intercollegiate Swimming and Diving Association Championship, Husson University’s junior Lara Sarette won the 200 breaststroke (2:26.2), finished third in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.2) and was second in the 50 breaststroke (30.4). Senior Grant Gerber placed seventh in the 50 breaststroke (28.3) and ninth in 100 breaststroke (1:03.3) … Leila Johnston of Mount Desert competed in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship for Florida State. The sophomore recorded a 54.2 in the 100 butterfly, a 23.1 in the 50 free, and a 50.9 in the 100 free. FSU finished seventh.

North Carolina State won the meet.