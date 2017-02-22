Mr., Miss Maine Basketball semifinalists announced

Riley Swanson of Mount Desert Island High School in Bar Harbor and Nate Desisto of Orono, along with Katie Butler of Bangor and Emi Higgins of Hermon, are among the semifinalists for the Mr. Maine Basketball and Miss Maine Basketball Awards.

The respective lists were announced during regional basketball tournament play Wednesday as part of the announcement of the annual Maine McDonald’s High School Senior All-Star Basketball Games.

The all-star banquet is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. March 10 at the Anah Temple Shrine Hall in Bangor, where the teams and the Mr. and Miss Maine Basketball award winners will be announced.

The Mr. Maine Basketball semifinalist list also includes, from North schools, Justin Thompson of Schenck in East Millinocket, Cameron Allaire of Medomak Valley in Waldoboro, and Mason Cooper of Lawrence in Fairfield.

The South contingent is made up of Jack Casale of Cheverus in Portland, Colin Coyne of Falmouth, Mike McDevitt and Jordan Bagshaw of Greely in Cumberland Center and Winthrop’s Jacob Hickey.

Butler and Higgins are joined as Miss Maine Basketball Semifinals from the North by Megan Peach of Dexter, Rylee Warman of Houlton, Emily Lagerstrom of Presque Isle, Emma Alley of Stearns in Millinocket, Sophia Holmes of Messalonskee in Oakland and Jordyn Reynolds of Edward Little in Auburn.

The South semifinalist is Emily Esposito of Gorham.

Here are the rosters for the McDonald’s Senior All-Star Games, which will be played March 11 at Husson University in Bangor.

Girls

Classes AA, A, B: Katie Butler (Bangor), Tasha Titherington (Deering), Jordyn Reynolds (Edward Little), Lauren Chadwick (Gardiner), Mary Toman (Gardiner), Emi Higgins (Hermon), Rylee Warman (Houlton), Sophie Holmes (Messalonskee), Emily Lagerstrom (Presque Isle), Heather Kervin (Winslow), Coaches: Craig Jipson (Edward Little); Keith Derosby (Messalonskee), Chris Cameron (Hermon)

Classes C, D: Megan Peach (Dexter), Abi Webber (Dexter), Sarah Stoddard (East Grand), Morgan Dauk (George Stevens), Georgia Landry (Katahdin), Kayla Toppin (Narraguagus), Jordan Durant (Penquis), Holly Preston (Shead), Emma Alley (Stearns), Mackenzie Carter (Stearns); Coaches: Bill Case (George Stevens), Dean Preston (Shead)

Boys

Classes AA, A, B: Caleb Shaw (Central), Jack Casale (Cheverus), Raffaele Salamone (Deering), Samatar Iman (Edward Little), Jarod Norcross Plourde (Edward Little), Nathan Violette (Messalonskee), Mason Cooper (Lawrence), Cameron Allaire (Medomak Valley), Riley Swanson (MDI), Nate Desisto (Orono); Coaches: Riley Donovan (Central), Mike Adams (Edward Little), Jason Cassidy (Gardiner)

Classes C, D: Brayden Miller (Dexter), Jake Flewelling (Easton), Chris Giberson (Fort Fairfield), Jarrod Chase (George Stevens), Daden Palmer (Hodgdon), Nathan Gilman (Lee), James Mersereau (Machias), Justin Thompson (Schenck), Nolan Altvater (Southern Aroostook), Jackson Mathers (Southern Aroostook); Coaches: Jason Mills (Penquis), James Getchell (Machias)

All-State Academic Teams

Girls

Katie Butler (Bangor), Emma Payne (Bangor), McKenzie Lower (Bangor), Courtney Pearson (Brewer), Adelaide Cooke (Falmouth), Mary Toman (Gardiner), Isabelle DeTroy (Gray-New Gloucester), Isabel Porter (Greely), Chloe Raymond (Hermon), Morgan Eliasen (Lewiston)

Boys

George Payne (Bangor), Austin Dutremble (Biddeford), Noah Johnson (Cheverus), William Strauch (Dexter), Beckett Slayton (George Stevens), Nate Violette (Messalonskee), Drew Rich (MDI), Brendan Curran (Skowhegan), Chris Brown (Windham), Jacob Hickey (Winthrop)

The starting times for the McDonald’s Senior All-Star Games on March 11 are as follows — 8:30 a.m.: State Foul Shooting Championship; 9:15 a.m.: Girls AA/A/B Game; 10:45 a.m.: Boys AA/A/B; 12:15 p.m.: 3-point shooting competition; 12:30 p.m.: slam dunk competition; 1 p.m.: Boys C/D; 2:30 p.m.: Girls C/D.