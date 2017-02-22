Sen. Collins calls Trump’s new immigration plan a strong improvement

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said she believes President Donald Trump’s latest executive order involving immigration announced Tuesday is a strong improvement on his earlier executive orders, especially the travel ban, which is in the courts.

Trump announced on Tuesday new immigration policies that look to speed up deportations for undocumented immigrants involved in any type of crime.

This is stronger than the old policy under President Barack Obama, which targeted violent crimes, specifically.

Trump’s plan does offer protections for so-called “dreamers,” the children of undocumented immigrants who were brought here at a young age.

Collins said looking to deport those individuals would be wrong.

“If you came to this country because your mother brought you here as 2-year-old, you weren’t making that decision. You’ve grown up here, and I think those individuals should not be deported,” Collins said.

Collins went on to say that staying in America for these people would be contingent on having a clean record and being contributive tax-paying members of society.