Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017: Why flying Confederate flag is wrong, Collins ignores constituents, death in Maine

Dying in Maine

A Feb. 18 letter by Valerie Lovelace praised Maine Sen. Roger Katz’s foresight and courage in drafting “An Act to Support Death with Dignity.” The first time voters addressed this issue, back in 2000, Maine lost its chance to lead as the bill was defeated by 6,000 votes statewide. Now California has joined Oregon, Washington, Montana and our neighbor Vermont in extending the option of a merciful exit to terminally ill people who are suffering more than they can bear.

Maine’s motto, “Dirigo,” means “I lead.” Maybe we should change it to “I follow.” This is an idea whose time has come and it should not be necessary for a dying person to leave Maine and establish residency in another state in order to escape the torment of an ugly death. Wealthy patients with thousands of dollars to spare can buy relief overseas but that seems unfair and even in such cases the dying one must leave home and relatives at a time when emotional support is desperately needed.

My dear friend Richard has left work to be with his mother in her last days. His elderly father just died, emaciated and exhausted by a single-handed fight to be for his beloved wife everything she needed, day after day, around the clock. I worry about Richard’s health though fortunately he knew how to call for help. His mother alternates between unconsciousness and screams of pain from too little morphine or screams of disoriented terror from too much.

He promised to call when she finally passes away, and that was over a week ago. I keep praying for the phone to ring… and for Maine to lead again.

Gerald A. Metz

Addison

Seeking Collins’ reply

On Jan. 19, I wrote to Sen. Susan Collins’ official scheduler, inviting the senator to visit the midcoast Maine area for a public meeting with concerned constituents. She responded on Feb. 1 that “I am unable to set up this meeting at this time given the Senator’s previously scheduled commitments.” In response, I asked for any public meeting in midcoast Maine at any time during the remaining four years of Collins’ term. To date, the scheduler has failed to reply.

Seeking a response, on Feb. 17 I drove up to Collins’ Bangor office. The senator’s staff in Bangor was kind and gracious but firm: midcoast Maine would have no public meetings with Collins. When I asked if any staff member would be willing to attend a local public meeting in Collins’ place, that request was also denied. Instead, the group I represent was asked to submit a small number of questions in writing on a single subject, with no guarantee of an answer.

When I call Collins’ offices by phone, I get a busy signal or a full voicemail box more often than not. I’m still waiting for an answer to a question I submitted in writing at the beginning of this year. It’s hard not to feel cut off.

I ask Collins to please reconsider and schedule a public meeting. We have a lot to say, and we need you to hear us.

James Cook

Camden

Confederate flag history

When the Civil War began on April 4, 1861, 4 million African-American slaves constituted the bulk of the work force in the South. They were the nation’s most exploited workers, unpaid, with­out rights, enduring a brutal, degrading system of oppression that enabled their owners to reap fabulous profits from their forced labor.

A rebellion on the Mississippi estate of former First Lady Mrs. James K. Polk shows how terror and cruelty were the mainstays of slavery. In August 1858, 55 of Polk’s slaves acted to end the brutal whippings they frequently suffered. Armed with stones and farm tools, they barricaded them­selves in an outbuilding, refusing to surrender until a promise was made to end the brutality, Herbert Aptheker wrote in “American Negro Slave Revolts.” They were overpowered after several days of resistance. After two were executed and all were savagely beaten, Mrs. Polk was back in business.

In the war’s first year, South Carolina’s Charleston Mercury opined, “Slavery is the natural and normal condition of the laboring man … and the Northern states will have to introduce it. The theory of a free society is a delusion.”

These are some of the facts that jolt my consciousness whenever I see the Confederate flag displayed on vehicles and homes in eastern Maine. I wonder if those flying the flag understand the true character of the Civil War and the Confederate states. Just maybe someone who reads this letter will grasp why the flag is so offensive; perhaps they’ll even take it down in the spirit of solidarity and human kindness.

John Curtis

Surry

Diversity is strength

I do not agree with the direction that it seems our country is going in. The United States has such a checkered past full of racism, sexism, classism, and any other ism you can think of. I truly think that we are stronger as a diverse group that respects one another and recognizes our differences and celebrates them instead of hating one another.

We live in a time of a great crossroads. Controversial issues such as abortion, gay marriage, legalization of marijuana, immigration, universal healthcare, technology innovation, and many others challenge our national unity. We the People” of the United States of America are stronger together than we are separated into smaller niche groups. Natural rights, human rights, are valuable to all of us regardless of how we are different from one another.

Our diversity can be our backbone of strength instead of a force that fractures us and makes us hate one another. This acceptance of our diversity should be reflected in our laws, and should be considered by politicians and constituents alike during this very important time.

The 14th Amendment to our Constitution guarantees us all equal protection under the law. We should reexamine this fundamental principle as a nation and support creation of laws that reflect this very essential idea. We all as people deserve to be treated equally by our laws, and that cry to unity and respect should be our anthem for the benefit of us all regardless of who we are that makes us different.

Scott Davis

Hampden