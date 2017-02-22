State police investigate homicide in Acton

Posted Feb. 22, 2017, at 8:34 p.m.

ACTON, Maine — The Maine State Police are investigating a homicide that took place at a local residence Wednesday afternoon.

Scott Weyland, 42, suffered fatal injuries at his home at 1097 Milton Mills Road early Wednesday afternoon, Stephen McCausland, the spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a news release Wednesday night.

Weyland was taken to Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford, where he died shortly after his arrival, McCausland said.

McCausland did not indicate the nature of Weyland’s injuries Wednesday.

State police are investigating Weyland’s death as a homicide, and an autopsy likely will be performed Thursday, McCausland said.

“Detectives say they have a good idea what happened and continue to conduct interviews​,” McCausland said.

The York County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

 

