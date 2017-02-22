‘Traitor’ to community gets 2 years for selling crack cocaine

BANGOR, Maine — A federal judge Tuesday called an Alna man a “traitor” to his community while sentencing him to two years in federal prison for selling crack cocaine, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

In addition to prison time, U.S. District Judge John Woodcock sentenced Bradford Christopher to three years of supervised release, according to a news release issued late Tuesday afternoon.

Christopher waived indictment and pleaded guilty in October to one count of conspiring to distribute crack cocaine and heroin between May 2015 and August 2016, according to court records.

He conspired to distribute crack cocaine and heroin in central Maine, the U.S. attorney’s office said. Christopher supplied drugs to co-conspirators and drove them to “trap houses,” where the drugs were sold.

Christopher was arrested Aug. 24 and released on $5,000 unsecured bond, according to court documents. He had been held without bail since he pleaded guilty Oct. 13. That time will count toward his sentence.

He faced up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Kennebec County sheriff’s office and investigated and prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s Strategy to Combat the Opioid Epidemic.