Maine woman tells police she hit three pedestrians in New Hampshire

Three people suffered life-threatening injuries, after police said they were hit by a car Monday night.

Investigators in Rochester, New Hampshire, said the driver left the scene.

Rochester police said the three pedestrians had just gotten off at a bus stop and were crossing Rochester Hill Road when a car came up over a hill and struck all three of them.

People at the Hi Vu Motor Inn said this is a dangerous place for anyone to cross the road, especially at night, with cars going 45 mph or faster.

Rochester police said the three pedestrians had just disembarked a Coast Bus and were crossing the road to go to the inn when all three were hit by a car. Two of those hit were a young couple, who lived 20 feet away. First responders found them in the road with severe injuries.

Capt. Jason Thomas said witnesses gave a description of the car, and the blonde woman behind the wheel who drove off after the crash. Three hours later, he said the driver, a woman from South Berwick, Maine, came to the police station and confessed.

“A lady showed up in our lobby at about 11 p.m. stating that she was the driver who hit the pedestrians and took off and was now turning herself in,” Thomas said. “So we responded to her residence in South Berwick and impounded the vehicle. There was a fair amount of damage for striking three pedestrians.”

CBS 13 tried to speak with the driver. She and her husband weren’t home. However, the executive director for Coast Bus said that’s a challenging location, with cars moving at a high speed. He plans to take a look at this bus stop to see what can be done to make it safer.

At this point, the driver has not yet been charged, but police said she could face a number of charges, including what in New Hampshire is known as felony conduct after an accident.